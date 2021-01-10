Advertisement

Bill to ban police chokeholds gains traction in Missouri

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A proposed ban on police chokeholds is gaining traction in Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature.

Republican Rep. Shamed Dogan says he’s working with a top Senate Republican and Democrats on the proposal. He also wants to ban police from having sex with people in their custody.

The bipartisan effort marks a turning point for advocates of police accountability.

Lawmakers resisted strengthening laws on police use of force even after the 2014 fatal police shooting of Michael Brown leant momentum to accountability measures in other states. This would be the first significant change to Missouri laws on police accountability since then.

