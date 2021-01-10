CDC: Missouri among Top 20 states in vaccines distributed, administered through Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri ranks among the top 20 states for vaccines distributed and administered since the FDA approved Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use in mid-December, according to CDC vaccination numbers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the latest vaccination data HERE.

Through the first full week of January, the state of Missouri has administered more than 140,000 COVID-19 vaccines to frontline workers and nursing home residents. More than 400,000 vaccines have been distributed to the state.

According to the governor’s office, more than 450,000 Missourians are expected to be vaccinated in Phase 1A, which could take several more weeks to complete. Frontline workers and nursing home residents are among the main groups receiving vaccines in Phase 1A.

The vaccine is expected to be available to other high-risk individuals, first responders and essential workers when the states moves to Phase 1B.

“Vaccinating our frontline healthcare workers and long term care facility staff & residents as part of ‘Phase 1A’ is our current focus,” Parson said Saturday via Twitter. “We’re also getting closer to vaccinating ‘Phase 1B’ groups.”

Around 66,000 Missourians received vaccines ahead of the New Year.

For the latest COVID-19 vaccine updates in Missouri, CLICK HERE for the state’s vaccine website.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.