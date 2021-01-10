Advertisement

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson visits Bolivar for Inaugural Prayer Service

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Dozens gathered Saturday afternoon in Bolivar for Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s Bicentennial Inauguration Prayer Service, just a few days before he’s sworn in again.

The service to pray for Governor Mike Parson was held at Southwest Baptist University. It featured several speakers and musical performances.

“Mike is a good guy and a hard worker, and we can trust him but he needs God,” said Dr. Ray Leininger, First Baptist Church in Bolivar.

Parson joined family and friends in his hometown of Bolivar, where he still has his farm. He also spent a decade serving as the Polk County Sheriff.

”You can from a hardscrabble farm in Hickory County. To military police corps to that service station where you checked my oil. You took on the mantle of fatherhood, county sheriff, state representative, state senator, lieutenant governor and now governor of the great state of Missouri,” said Leininger.

The event included music from the Southwest Missouri Baptist band and speakers from local churches. The governor’s brother Kent Parson blessed Parson and his wife.

“We pray that you bless as you have in the past Mike and Teresa. That you continue to give them the leadership of your presence,” said Kent Parson.

Parson will be sworn in as Missouri’s 57th Governor. A post he took over after previous Governor Eric Greitens resigned in 2018. The state will also celebrate 200 years.

”Serve him with humility and obedience as you sought to do because Missouri definitely needs it,” said Leininger.

