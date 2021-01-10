Greene County law officers warn of phone scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of another scam.

If you receive a call or text from someone saying your Social Security Number has expired, it is a scam.

Social Security Numbers do not expire.

The sheriff reminds you not to give out any of your personal info over the phone unless you are sure of who you’re talking to.

And make sure you report any suspected scams or fraud to law enforcement.

