Advertisement

Greene County law officers warn of phone scam

Officials with OSF HealthCare are warning patients and caregivers of a potential phone scam...
Officials with OSF HealthCare are warning patients and caregivers of a potential phone scam that is going around. Officials say they had been made aware of the scam making use of its caller ID.(Associated Press)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of another scam.

If you receive a call or text from someone saying your Social Security Number has expired, it is a scam.

Social Security Numbers do not expire.

The sheriff reminds you not to give out any of your personal info over the phone unless you are sure of who you’re talking to.

And make sure you report any suspected scams or fraud to law enforcement.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jean Evans.
Messages from Trump backers prompt former Missouri GOP head’s resignation
In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate...
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley responds to US Capitol officer’s death, Biden’s remarks
Nicholas Godejohn, convicted in 2015 death of Dee Dee Blanchard, asks judge to set aside criminal case
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate...
Top Missouri GOP donor Sam Fox disavows Sen. Josh Hawley

Latest News

In this April 18, 2020 file photo Robert Reynolds, of the California Department of Forestry and...
Arkansas 7th in US in new virus cases per capita, data shows
File image
Man drowns in Phelps County lake
Clouds will thin for some this afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold today again, tracking high pressure and a warm-up
Dozens gathered this afternoon in Bolivar for Governor Mike Parson's Bicentennial Inauguration...
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson visits Bolivar for Inaugural Prayer Service