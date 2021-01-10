Advertisement

Man drowns in Phelps County lake

Published: Jan. 10, 2021
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man in Phelps County drowned in a lake Saturday night.

Searchers found the body of Garg Sumit 25, 15-feet away from the shore in Little Prairie Lake.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they don’t know how he got into the water. Investigators say he did go underwater, and never resurfaced.

