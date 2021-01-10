Advertisement

Man recovering from serious injuries after three-car crash in Nixa last weekend

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - One man is recovering from serious injuries after a three-car crash last Saturday in Nixa.

Monica Thompson-Hendy says she was at the corner of West Aldersgate Drive and North Massey Boulevard in Nixa, right by the Walmart. She says she was in the right turn lane when two other cars collided with each other, then hit her car.

“Honestly I was so afraid because we’ve been in accidents before but never when we were hurt,” Thompson-Hendy says. “He wasn’t responsive. He was unconscious and we just tried everything and we tried everything and he just wasn’t responsive.”

She says, when she saw how hurt her husband, Kelvin Hendy, was from the accident, she felt completely helpless. Hendy had to have facial bone reconstruction surgery, forcing him to only eat soft foods. He also experienced trouble balancing, headaches and a lot of pain.

“They had to remove a bone from above the eye, and this part of the facial bone had to be pushed out.... a silicon of some sort put there to keep it together,” Thompson-Hendy says.

Thompson-Hendy says her husband can’t work right now, making her the sole person who can bring in money for their family. With the pandemic, she says it’s been hard on them financially.

“All we can do is pray and have faith and just believe something will work out somehow,” Thompson- Hendy says.

Hendy’s recovery process can take up to six months

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

