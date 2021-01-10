Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt responds to Trump’s actions Wednesday, urges president to be ‘careful’ in final days

WASHINGTON (AP) - Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt says he doesn’t see a need for congressional Republicans to hold President Donald Trump accountable for his role in promoting last week’s Capitol riot, but warned him to “be very careful” in his last 10 days in office.

Sen. Blunt called Trump’s decisions and actions leading up to last Wednesday’s riot “clearly reckless.” But he says the U.S. should be “thinking more about the first day of the next presidency” of President-elect Joe Biden than on removing Trump from office.

Blunt says he doesn’t think Trump will act recklessly again. On a national news broadcast Sunday, he said: “My personal view is that the president touched the hot stove on Wednesday and is unlikely to touch it again.”

A mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon, disrupting as Congress worked to certify Electoral College votes over the presidential election. Officer Brian Sicknick died from injuries in the riot, while one woman shot inside the Capitol died and three others died from medical emergencies.

