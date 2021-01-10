Advertisement

Mosley scores 29, leads Missouri State over Valparaiso 78-68

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) - Isiaih Mosley tied his career high with 29 points — scoring 26 after halftime — and Missouri State defeated Valparaiso 78-68 on Sunday.

Mosley has scored 29 in three straight games and is the first player in the Bears Division I era to score 20 points in seven straight games, and first in overall program history since Jimmie Dull in 1977.

Gaige Prim had 16 points and 10 rebounds, his third double-double in four games, for Missouri State (8-1, 5-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Ja’Monta Black added 14 points. Keaton Hervey had eight rebounds.

Jacob Ognacevic had 13 points for the Crusaders (3-7, 0-2). Eron Gordon added 13 points and seven rebounds. Ben Krikke had 12 points and Sheldon Edwards 10.

Donovan Clay, whose 13 points per game coming into the contest led the Crusaders, scored three on 1-for-5 shooting.

Missouri State defeated Valparaiso 81-68 on Saturday. The Bears are not scheduled to play next until Jan. 21 after next weekend’s series against Drake has been postponed after positive COVID-19 results in the Drake program.

