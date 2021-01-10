Advertisement

Ozark Empire Fairgrounds hosts 13th Annual Boat Show

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Though it may be January, some boaters around the Ozarks are already looking forward to summer.

The Ozark Empire Fairgrounds is hosting its 13th annual boat show, the Springfield Boat Sport and Travel Show, this weekend.

Eleven different boat dealers are at the facility with everything from fishing boats and ski boats to watercraft and gear.

Organizers tell us this is the only boat show happening in Missouri this winter, so they’re making social distancing a priority.

“We’ve been doing a lot of social distancing, and it seems to workout pretty good. Everybody’s going along with it, but we do ask that you please wear a mask or you can’t come in,” said Mike Roads, one the show organizers.

If you’re looking to check it out, the boat show runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. For more information, CLICK HERE.

