Advertisement

Pence to attend Biden’s inauguration, not ruling out 25th Amendment

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets Vice President Mike...
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets Vice President Mike Pence at the 19th anniversary ceremony in observance of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.(Source: Amr Alfiky/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - While tensions at the White House continue, Vice President Mike Pence appears to be moving forward with the transfer of power.

He will be attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to a source close to Pence.

Biden confirmed he’d be honored to have Pence there.

Meanwhile, a source close to Pence said he has not ruled out using the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump.

The person said Pence was keeping it as an option in case Trump becomes more unstable.

The source said some on Pence’s team worry that trying to remove Trump could prompt him to rashly endanger the nation.

Two other people familiar with the matter said Trump has not spoken to Pence since the siege on the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

They said Trump is angry at Pence, while the vice president remains “disappointed and saddened” by him.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jean Evans.
Messages from Trump backers prompt former Missouri GOP head’s resignation
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate...
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley responds to US Capitol officer’s death, Biden’s remarks
Nicholas Godejohn, convicted in 2015 death of Dee Dee Blanchard, asks judge to set aside criminal case
In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate...
Top Missouri GOP donor Sam Fox disavows Sen. Josh Hawley

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) moves out of the pocket during the first half...
Browns top Steelers 48-37 for first playoff win since 1995, advance to play Chiefs next weekend
The Missouri Law Enforcement Funeral Assistance Team covered six out of the eight officers...
Missouri law enforcement organization helps families of fallen officers
Missouri law enforcement organization helps families of fallen officers
Springfield MLK March to be held virtually
Springfield NAACP to hold 2021 MLK March virtually amid pandemic
In this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick...
Trump to honor Belichick with Presidential Medal of Freedom