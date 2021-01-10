Advertisement

REPORTS: VP Mike Pence, former presidents Obama, Clinton and Bush to attend Joe Biden’s inauguration

In the days before the joint session, President Trump has pressured his vice president to toss electors from battleground states that voted for Biden to overturn the will of voters.(Source: CNN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
(KY3) - CNN reports that Vice President Mike Pence will attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, according to a source familiar with his decision.

Former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush are also planning to attend, per CNN reports.

President Donald Trump said Friday he would skip President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, one day after releasing a video in which he agreed to a peaceful transfer of power.

The decisions come days after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, disrupting as Congress worked to certify Electoral College votes over the presidential election. Officer Brian Sicknick died from injuries in the riot, while one woman shot inside the Capitol died and three others died from medical emergencies.

Inauguration date is set for Wednesday, Jan. 20.

