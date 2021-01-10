Springfield Wedding Expo returns for 13th year, makes adjustments amid the pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A long-time event continues in Downtown Springfield Sunday morning, despite the pandemic. The Metropolitan Wedding Expo is heading into its thirteenth year, with a few adjustments.

Megan Rallis is a publisher and Event Coordinator for the Metropolitan Wedding Expo. She said the goal of the 2021 expo goes beyond bringing resources and visions together under one roof. She said it’s meant to be a much-needed light during such hectic times while still making everyone feel as safe as possible.

Rallis emphasized that necessary measures are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while as they accommodate nearly 100- vendors and newly engaged couples.

Following city guidelines, masks will be required to enter into the event. There will be temperature checks at the front door, and hand sanitizing stations set up throughout the event. Rallis explained that, although they are the largest wedding expo in Southwest Missouri, they undersold the event this year to help with social distancing and spacing. While booth and vendors are stationed six feet apart, there are measured out standpoints for both vendors and couples to communicate at a safe physical distance.

With November to February consider proposal season, Rallis said they’re expecting an increase in newly-engaged couples to attend Sunday’s expo. She said between newly engaged couples and delayed weddings amid the pandemic, it’s had a direct impact on the wedding industry. One of the biggest impacts being limited dates and availability.

“If you see a venue or something that you absolutely love, you need to jump on it right away because they’re going quickly.”

Metropolitan Wedding Expo Details:

WHEN: Sunday, January 10, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Springfield Expo Center, 635 E St Louis St, Springfield, MO 65806

ADMISSION: $10 (Cash ONLY)

