This weekend marks one year since EF1 tornado hit Fair Play, Mo.

FAIR PLAY, Mo. (KY3) - This weekend marks one year since a tornado swept through Fair Play, Missouri.

Homes and barns were ripped apart a year ago from Sunday as an EF1 tornado made its way through the area of Fair Play. Starting in Cedar County, the tornado traveled northeast to Polk county.

The National Weather Service reports it was on the ground for 14 minutes and nearly nine miles.

That night, those nearby recalled the exact moment they took cover.

”About five minutes after that we heard kind of the tree branches rustling a lot and maybe 30 seconds after that I opened the storm shelter door and looked outside and both are homes and everything was leveled,” Jesse Chance told KY3 last year.

Wind speeds topped 110 miles per hour, which is just one-mile-per-hour under an EF2. Just a few hours after the storm, some were left with nothing.

”Everything is gone,” Chance said on the night of the storm. “I don’t know what we’re going to do right now. I have but clothes on my back and that’s it.”

Others worried they had lost those closest to them.

”It’s a true act of god is all it is,” Bailey Jacobs said last year after the tornado. “There is no rhyme or reason to it. She shouldn’t be here right now, none of them should.”

Jacobs told KY3 it felt like a miracle the moment he learned his wife and baby daughter survived after being thrown out of their home.

Those witnessing the destruction firsthand urged others to always take shelter during a warning.

”It’s kind of one of those things you take precaution but you always have in your head it’s going to be fine,” Chance said.. “Typically it blows over and nothing happens and we come back. That just wasn’t the case this time.”

Another smaller tornado hit the Fair Play area two weeks before. The National Weather Service says it was an EF0, which reached 80-mile-per-hour winds.

