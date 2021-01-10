Advertisement

Trump supporters, counter-protesters clash in San Diego

San Diego police clash with protesters after a gathering was declared an unlawful assembly,...
San Diego police clash with protesters after a gathering was declared an unlawful assembly, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in San Diego. Supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with counter-protesters in San Diego on Saturday, prompting police to declare the gathering an unlawful assembly because of acts of violence.(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with counter-protesters in San Diego on Saturday, prompting police to declare the gathering an unlawful assembly because of acts of violence.

Officers were hit with rocks, bottles and eggs, police said, and the crowd directed pepper spray at them.

KSWB-TV tweeted video of counter demonstrators, most of them dressed in black and waving an antifa flag, throwing a folding chair and spraying a chemical irritant at a smaller group of people participating in the march on the Pacific Beach boardwalk.

The station said in other instances, members of both groups shoved and threw objects at one another.

Police sent in dozens of officers in riot gear to separate the two groups. Police asked residents to stay away from the area and warned that those who refused to disperse may be cited or arrested.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jean Evans.
Messages from Trump backers prompt former Missouri GOP head’s resignation
In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate...
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley responds to US Capitol officer’s death, Biden’s remarks
Nicholas Godejohn, convicted in 2015 death of Dee Dee Blanchard, asks judge to set aside criminal case
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate...
Top Missouri GOP donor Sam Fox disavows Sen. Josh Hawley

Latest News

With the U.S. Capitol Building in view, members of the military stand on the steps of the...
The Latest: Clyburn says impeachment vote expected this week
Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the attacks.
Police: Man shoots 7 in series of Chicago-area attacks
Miya Ponsetto was arrested in California after authorities said she falsely accused a Black...
Woman in widely seen hotel confrontation charged in NYC
Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said he believed President Donald Trump had committed “impeachable...
GOP Sen. Pat Toomey calls on Trump to resign
In this April 18, 2020 file photo Robert Reynolds, of the California Department of Forestry and...
Arkansas 7th in US in new virus cases per capita, data shows