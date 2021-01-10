Advertisement

US Capitol Police announce death of off-duty officer, cause of death not released

(Source: CNN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WASHINGTON (KY3) - The United States Capitol Police on Sunday announced the death of an off-duty officer.

Authorities say Howard Liebengood has died at the age of 51.

Officer Howard Liebengood had been assigned to the Senate Division and was with the department since 2005. He is the son of a former Senate sergeant-at-arms.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and colleagues,” said the U.S. Capitol Police in an announcement. “We ask that his family, and other USCP officers’ and their families’ privacy be respected during this profoundly difficult time.”

The cause of death has not been released and it’s not clear whether the officer’s death was connected to Wednesday’s events at the Capitol.

Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt released the following statement on the death of United States Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood:

”United States Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood was a familiar face to many of us who work in the Senate. He was friendly, professional, and dedicated to the job. I appreciate everything he did to keep us safe. Abby and I are praying for his loved ones and colleagues.”

