Advertisement

Biden chooses veteran diplomat Burns as CIA director

FILE - This Jan. 21, 2014 file-pool photo shows Deputy Secretary of State William Burns talking...
FILE - This Jan. 21, 2014 file-pool photo shows Deputy Secretary of State William Burns talking in Seoul, South Korea.(AP Photo/Kim Hong-Ji, File-Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — William Burns, a well-known figure in diplomatic circles around the world, is President-elect Joe Biden’s choice to lead the CIA, a selection likely to be embraced by the rank-and-file at the nation’s premier spy agency.

A former ambassador to Russia and Jordan, Burns, 64, had a 33-year career at the State Department under both Republican and Democratic presidents. He rose through the ranks of the diplomatic corps to become deputy secretary of state before retiring in 2014 to run the Carnegie Endowment of International Peace.

He would succeed Gina Haspel, the first female CIA director, who guided the agency under President Donald Trump. Trump frequently disparaged the assessments of U.S. spy agencies, especially about Russia’s interference in the 2016 election to help his campaign.

Michael Morell, a career intelligence officer and former acting director of the CIA whose name was floated to hold the top position under Biden, praised the pick, an indication that Burns likely will be embraced by the spy agency’s rank and file.

“I’ve known Bill Burns for decades. ... His command of the issues, his deep respect for intelligence, and his care for people will ensure it,” Morell tweeted.

Trump often placed quote marks around the word intelligence in his tweets, implying that he doesn’t agree with the term, and has fired several career intelligence professionals in favor of loyalists, including some with little to no experience in the field.

Amid tumult in the State Department after Trump took office in 2017, Burns held his tongue until last year when he began writing highly critical pieces of the Trump administration’s policies in Foreign Affairs and other publications. Burns has been a staunch advocate of rebuilding and restructuring the foreign service, positions Biden has aligned himself with.

“Bill Burns is an exemplary diplomat with decades of experience on the world stage keeping our people and our country safe and secure,” Biden said in a statement Monday. “He shares my profound belief that intelligence must be apolitical and that the dedicated intelligence professionals serving our nation deserve our gratitude and respect. Ambassador Burns will bring the knowledge, judgment, and perspective we need to prevent and confront threats before they can reach our shores. The American people will sleep soundly with him as our next CIA director.”

Burns was said to have been a candidate to be Biden’s secretary of state. Biden chose Anthony Blinken instead.

He has advanced degrees from Oxford University, joined the foreign service in 1982 and before being named ambassador to Russia in 2005, served as a top aide to former Secretaries of State William Christopher and Madeleine Albright as well as director of the State Department’s policy planning office.

He has received three Presidential Distinguished Service Awards and the highest civilian honors from the Pentagon and the U.S. intelligence community. He has doctoral degrees in international relations from Oxford University, where he studied as a Marshall Scholar.

In his 2019 book “The Back Channel: A Memoir of American Diplomacy and the Case for Its Renewal,” Burns called for a revamp of American diplomacy, while recalling his days in the field, including helping to spearhead the early stages of the Obama administration’s outreach to Iran in 2013.

The CIA post is not expected to be a Cabinet-level post under Biden. The CIA stopped being a Cabinet-level position during the George W. Bush administration. That’s because in 2005, after 9/11, the Office of the National Intelligence Director was created to oversee and improve cooperation among all the agencies within the U.S. intelligence community. The director of national intelligence, not the CIA director, was in the Cabinet.

Trump elevated the CIA director post back up to a Cabinet-level position and both Haspel and National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe sit in his Cabinet.

___

Associated Press writer Deb Riechmann contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jean Evans.
Messages from Trump backers prompt former Missouri GOP head’s resignation
Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., speaks during a news conference with other Senate Republicans on Capitol...
Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt responds to Trump’s actions Wednesday, urges president to be ‘careful’ in final days
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
In the days before the joint session, President Trump has pressured his vice president to toss...
REPORTS: VP Mike Pence, former presidents Obama, Clinton and Bush to attend Joe Biden’s inauguration
In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate...
Top Missouri GOP donor Sam Fox disavows Sen. Josh Hawley

Latest News

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House proceeds with Trump impeachment; Pelosi calls on VP to invoke 25th
A person walks by newly-placed barricades around the Supreme Court Building the day after...
Supreme Court rejects fast track for Trump election cases
The social media app Parler, used by many conservatives and supporters of President Donald...
Parler squeezed as Trump seeks new online megaphone
In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, file photo, golfers play golf at Trump National Golf Club in...
PGA Championship leaving Trump National for ’22 tournament
The governor addressed the state Tuesday during his weekly briefing.
Active COVID-19 cases above 27,000 in Arkansas