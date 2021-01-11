Advertisement

Blues to allow limited fans, front-line workers only

St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly, left, watches a puck sail over goalie Joel Hofer during NHL...
St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly, left, watches a puck sail over goalie Joel Hofer during NHL hockey training camp Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Maryland Heights, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The St. Louis Blues won’t be playing to an empty arena when they open their first homestand next week.

The NHL team said Monday it will allow a very small crowd made up of medical workers and public safety employees who have been on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic. The Blues open the truncated schedule with two games at Colorado Wednesday and Friday, followed by a four-game homestand that begins Jan. 18 against the San Jose Sharks. The Blues plan to allow fewer than 300 fans.

The team is working with health care systems and public safety organizations to identify workers for January home games.

