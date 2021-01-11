Advertisement

Bond hearing Monday for man charged in New Year’s Eve stabbing deaths in Springfield

Brandon King.
Brandon King.(Greene County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Brandon C. King, a man charged in the stabbing deaths of two in Springfield on New Year’s Eve, is expected in court Monday for a bond hearing.

King, 29, has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in the deaths of Stephanie Plumb, 32, and Dylan Moore, 13.

According to court records, King faces two counts of first degree murder, one count of child abuse resulting in death, two counts of first degree assault, two counts of abuse of a child, and seven counts of armed criminal action.

Police say Plumb and Moore were stabbed to death by King at a home in the 2000 block of West Scott Street on Dec. 31, 2020. Two girls, ages 7 and 14, were also suffered severe injuries.

According to a probable cause statement, King was facing a new criminal charge in Christian County and he was planning to “kill everyone in the house,” steal a van and leave Missouri. Court records show a history of criminal charges in Greene County dating back to 2011. Per the probable cause statement, he admitted to stabbing multiple people in an interview with law enforcement.

Community members in Springfield and Niangua have organized vigils over recent weeks in memory of Plumb and Moore.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jean Evans.
Messages from Trump backers prompt former Missouri GOP head’s resignation
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate...
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley responds to US Capitol officer’s death, Biden’s remarks
Nicholas Godejohn, convicted in 2015 death of Dee Dee Blanchard, asks judge to set aside criminal case
In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate...
Top Missouri GOP donor Sam Fox disavows Sen. Josh Hawley

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) moves out of the pocket during the first half...
Browns top Steelers 48-37 for first playoff win since 1995, advance to play Chiefs next weekend
The Missouri Law Enforcement Funeral Assistance Team covered six out of the eight officers...
Missouri law enforcement organization helps families of fallen officers
Missouri law enforcement organization helps families of fallen officers
Springfield MLK March to be held virtually
Springfield NAACP to hold 2021 MLK March virtually amid pandemic
Steven Stepp, 34, and Charles Vernon Stepp, 69, two Fallsville-area residents, have been taken...
Two arrested, one charged as authorities investigate murder, arson in Newton County, Ark.