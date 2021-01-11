Bond hearing Monday for man charged in New Year’s Eve stabbing deaths in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Brandon C. King, a man charged in the stabbing deaths of two in Springfield on New Year’s Eve, is expected in court Monday for a bond hearing.

King, 29, has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in the deaths of Stephanie Plumb, 32, and Dylan Moore, 13.

According to court records, King faces two counts of first degree murder, one count of child abuse resulting in death, two counts of first degree assault, two counts of abuse of a child, and seven counts of armed criminal action.

Police say Plumb and Moore were stabbed to death by King at a home in the 2000 block of West Scott Street on Dec. 31, 2020. Two girls, ages 7 and 14, were also suffered severe injuries.

According to a probable cause statement, King was facing a new criminal charge in Christian County and he was planning to “kill everyone in the house,” steal a van and leave Missouri. Court records show a history of criminal charges in Greene County dating back to 2011. Per the probable cause statement, he admitted to stabbing multiple people in an interview with law enforcement.

Community members in Springfield and Niangua have organized vigils over recent weeks in memory of Plumb and Moore.

