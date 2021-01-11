Advertisement

Browns top Steelers 48-37 for first playoff win since 1995, advance to play Chiefs next weekend

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) moves out of the pocket during the first half...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) moves out of the pocket during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)(Don Wright | AP)
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KY3) - The Cleveland Browns wrap up NFL Wild Card weekend with a 48-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sunday marked Cleveland’s first playoff game since 2002 and first playoff victory since 1995.

Next weekend, the Cleveland Browns head to Arrowhead Stadium for a matchup with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The game will be played either Jan. 16 or Jan. 17.

**CHECK BACK FOR EXTENDED RECAP FROM AP**

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jean Evans.
Messages from Trump backers prompt former Missouri GOP head’s resignation
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate...
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley responds to US Capitol officer’s death, Biden’s remarks
Nicholas Godejohn, convicted in 2015 death of Dee Dee Blanchard, asks judge to set aside criminal case
In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate...
Top Missouri GOP donor Sam Fox disavows Sen. Josh Hawley

Latest News

Mosley scores 29, leads Missouri State over Valparaiso 78-68
Mosley leads Missouri State past Valparaiso in 81-68 win
Missouri State head coach Dana Ford, left, talks with Gaige Prim (44) during the second half...
Mosley leads Missouri State past Valparaiso 81-68
Georgia's Justin Kier (5) tries to drive past Arkansas defender Vance Jackson Jr. (2) during...
Moody, Davis lead hot-shooting Arkansas past Georgia