Browns top Steelers 48-37 for first playoff win since 1995, advance to play Chiefs next weekend

(KY3) - The Cleveland Browns wrap up NFL Wild Card weekend with a 48-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sunday marked Cleveland’s first playoff game since 2002 and first playoff victory since 1995.

Next weekend, the Cleveland Browns head to Arrowhead Stadium for a matchup with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The game will be played either Jan. 16 or Jan. 17.

