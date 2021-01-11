Advertisement

COVID-19 taking toll on Los Angeles EMTs

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) – Los Angeles County has reported an overwhelming increase in coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths since November.

It’s so serious that the county supervisor has called it a “human disaster.” Health officials said a person is dying from COVID-19 every eight minutes in the county.

In addition to the patients, the recent COVID-19 surge in that region has taken a toll on emergency medical technicians.

A grueling 10-hour shift in an ambulance was recently in store for EMT Sadi Pope.

“It’s definitely shifted in the last month,” she said. “Just with the call volumes … constantly, just, we’re running and running.”

Pope, a mother of three and former stay-at-home mom, has been doing this the last six months. It’s a job she loves, but it’s taking a toll on her.

“A few months ago, there’d be times where we’d sit for a couple of hours just waiting for a call in our area, but now we’re lucky if we sit for a half-an-hour,” she said.

Her partner Kyle Dojillo has been an EMT for about a year.

“Every time I come back to work, every week, it just gets worse and worse,” he said.

Daily deaths in the county are at times exceeding all the homicides in the city of Los Angeles in 2019 combined.

ICU beds are extremely hard to find. Some EMTs said they’ve waited outside hospitals with patients for six to eight hours.

“A lot of times I’m just exhausted, and I go straight home, eat dinner and go to bed,” EMT Matt Herman said. “So, it’s doing everything I can to get my rest, eat as much as I can and then try to stay healthy so I can keep going.”

Ambulance supervisor Carolyn Carraway has been helping her teams endure the crushing hospital waits.

“I’m constantly talking to them, you know, checking in on them, seeing how they’re doing,” she said. “My truck is full of snacks and Gatorades just to, to help, you know, get them through the day.”

California added nearly 50,000 new cases on Sunday alone. That brings the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to more than 2.6 million.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., speaks during a news conference with other Senate Republicans on Capitol...
Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt responds to Trump’s actions Wednesday, urges president to be ‘careful’ in final days
Jean Evans.
Messages from Trump backers prompt former Missouri GOP head’s resignation
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
In the days before the joint session, President Trump has pressured his vice president to toss...
REPORTS: VP Mike Pence, former presidents Obama, Clinton and Bush to attend Joe Biden’s inauguration
CDC: Missouri among Top 20 states in vaccines distributed, administered through Saturday

Latest News

After no one won the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday, it has increased to $600 million.
No more puny prizes: Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar
FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
Springfield political science experts weigh in on Twitter suspending President Trump’s account
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday hospitals can...
US ramps up vaccinations to get doses to more Americans
Other segments of the video show rioters throwing items at officers trying to maintain a...
Business grows skittish about Trump and GOP after riots