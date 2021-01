AVA, Mo. (KY3) - The Ava, Mo. Police Department located a man reported missing Monday.

Orvil Loge, 77, disappeared from Rodeo Lane around 9 a.m. He suffers from early onset dementia and cancer.

Investigators say he showed up again at his home.

