Child dies in house fire in Webster County Monday afternoon

Several fire departments responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. on Ozark Church Road off...
Several fire departments responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. on Ozark Church Road off Missouri Route B.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say a child died in a house fire Monday afternoon near Rogersville, Mo.

Several fire departments responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. on Ozark Church Road off Missouri Route B.

Investigators say a grandfather was watching the child in the home when the fire started. The grandfather suffered serious burns. The boy was three-years-old. Firefighters found two dogs dead inside the home.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

