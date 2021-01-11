Child dies in house fire in Webster County Monday afternoon

NEAR ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say a child died in a house fire Monday afternoon near Rogersville, Mo.

Several fire departments responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. on Ozark Church Road off Missouri Route B.

Investigators say a grandfather was watching the child in the home when the fire started. The grandfather suffered serious burns. The boy was three-years-old. Firefighters found two dogs dead inside the home.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

