Man arrested, woman on the run after Willard, Mo. police find a stolen car

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) -A routine traffic stop turned up a stolen car Monday morning.

An officer tried to pull over the driver of a pickup around midnight. When the officer turned on her lights, the driver of a car behind the pickup sped off.

Police found the car in a parking lot across from the middle school. They also learned that the car was stolen.

Officers tracked down the suspect who lives a couple of blocks away. Police are still looking for a woman in connection to the incident.

They don’t believe that she is a threat to the public.

Greene County Sheriff’s deputies along with officers from Ash Grove, Republic and Walnut Grove helped with the search.

Temps creeping up Monday