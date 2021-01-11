Pulse oximeter helps Springfield family monitor health while battling COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you test positive for COVID-19 and experience shortness of breath as a symptom, a pulse oximeter may help you monitor your oxygen levels.

Michelle McGee and her husband Marc McGee both tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of December. Michelle McGee says her husband’s underlying health conditions have made his symptoms significantly worse.

“I survived and I feel great, but my husband is dying,” Michelle McGee says.

She bought a pulse oximeter when they both tested positive. A pulse oximeter is a tiny device that measures the oxygen in your bloodstream and how it’s flowing.

“I think this honestly helped save his life,” Michelle McGee says.

The McGee family. (Michelle McGee)

The pulse oximeter can work as a tool to measure when it may be time to seek out emergency care, according to physician’s assistant from Family Medical Walk-In Clinic Angela Johns.

“If you see a significant drop, that kind of tells you... those symptoms of ‘I’m having a hard time breathing, I can’t catch my breath, I have more chest tightness, those kinds of things,’” Johns says. “That can help someone go I need emergency intervention.”

Johns says it’s important to measure your baseline pulse oxygen levels. For the average person, Johns says it’s normal to be between 95 and 100 percent. If you have lung issues, are a smoker or have heart disease, she says that number can be a little bit lower. If your levels drop three percent below that baseline, Johns says that may be time to go to the emergency room.

Michelle McGee says her husband’s level dropped to 78 percent and that’s when they decided to take him to Cox South hospital in Springfield, where he was put on a ventilator.

“It’s hard,” Michelle McGee says. “You see his stuff laying around, and it just breaks your heart.”

Johns says the reading from the pulse oximeter finger machine can be skewed if your hands are cold, the machine’s battery is low or if you’re wearing dark nail polish. She recommends measuring a few times if the number is drastically different to make sure those outside factors aren’t interfering.

Last week, Marc McGee was transferred from Cox to a hospital in Kansas City because he had to be put on an ECMO machine and get dialysis treatment. Michelle McGee says Cox didn’t have the machines available for her husband last week, which is why he was transferred.

Now, Marc’s in stable but critical condition.

“Knowing he’s three hours away and if something happens, I mean all I can do is get in the car and drive as fast as I can,” Michelle McGee says. “You don’t get to see him. You don’t get to touch him and it’s very hard.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.