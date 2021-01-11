Advertisement

‘SGF Yields’ brings grant to City Council for safer crosswalks

Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Springfield will discuss a plan to accept a ‘Blueprint for Safer Roadways Grant’ in the amount of $6,500. This grant comes from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to support the continuation of the City’s pedestrian safety education program “SGF Yields.”

The grant addresses the numbers of pedestrians killed by drivers in Springfield with education and up-to-date equipment keeping our walkers safe. This includes programs within the schools as well as community outreach.

SGF yields say the newest equipment being used at stops is making a difference.

“As far as engineering, we recently installed three rectangular flashing beacons,” Mandy Buettgen-Quinn, City traffic safety professional says. “And these beacons, when they flash, give drivers much more of a time to stop because they can see them from a long distance and see them from a safe stop in heavy traffic and yield to pedestrians.”

The meeting begins Monday at 630 and will available for livesteam. Check out ‘SGF Yields’ Facebook page HERE.

