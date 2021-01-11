Shutdown for COVID-19, Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks reopens

Reeds Spring, Mo. (KY3) - Children in Stone and Taney Counties have a safe place to go again after the Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks was closed for three weeks. The locations in Forsyth, Branson, and Reeds Spring are now open.

Director Stoney Hays says the organization had many staff in quarantine, it couldn’t keep its doors open. During that time, they offered virtual programming to remain connected with the kids. The staff made calls to check in with the families and even provided food for pick up while it was closed.

Hays stated the impact the club makes on children’s lives.

“Home is not always a safe place for children, so there are a lot of kids out there that are vulnerable. So, we want to be sure that they have a safe place to go during the day while their parents are working, but also making sure they have a healthy meal as well,” Hays said.

Parent Adam Probstfeld said how important the Boys and Girls club is to his kids and many others.

“[The kids] tell us all the time how much this program means to them just coming here every day; if they can’t make it, it’s just like the end of the world for them,” Probstfeld said.

Due to the pandemic, the number of kids the club is serving is down 25 percent. Safety measures are in place, like keeping the kids in small groups and extra cleaning.

