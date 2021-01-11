Springfield Fire Department provides smoke alarms to hearing impaired thanks to grant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Six local hearing impaired families are now better prepared in the event of a fire thanks to a $500 grant. And the Springfield Fire Department installed specialty fire detectors for them.

The money for those specialty fire detectors was provided by the Lennie Cloud Fund for the Hearing Impaired, a fund that is overseen by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. That fund was established back in 1999.

“(The fund is used) to support projects in our service area that benefit the hearing impaired,” said the VP of Programs at Community Foundation of the Ozarks, Bridget Dierks.

“People are amazed when they call in and they’re seeking these devices and that we can offer them for free and to be able to install them,” said Fire and Safety Educator for the Springfield Fire Department, Heather Parker.

But they also do more than just installation.

“We’ll also do fire safety education in the home,” said Parker.

“We get to benefit individuals all the time who are, who have all kinds of challenges and needs and we’re able to meet those needs with funds like the Cloud Fund which is a great example of a fund that personally meant something to the Cloud family,” said Dierks.

“The Cloud Fund, which was created in honor of Lennie Cloud, is an annual fund. If you’d like to help, you can donate directly to it through the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

