Springfield NAACP to hold 2021 MLK March virtually amid pandemic

By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield NAACP will hold its annual Martin Luther King March next weekend, but it is going to look a little differently this year because of the pandemic.

The organization has announced the 2021 MLK March will be held virtually. It might not be the large crowds of people and cheering that many are used to, but the Springfield NAACP is still keeping Dr. King’s spirit alive.

“We want to send a message that COVID is not going to stop us,” Springfield NAACP First Vice President Kai Sutton said.

Instead of marching together at one time in a crowd, people will have a different option.

“We are encouraging people to pick a date over the weekend, which is January 15 through 18,” Sutton said.

Participants are encouraged to walk or drive a path along Springfield’s African American Heritage Trail and visit at least two of the stops.

Stops on the path include:

  • Silver Springs Park
  • Lincoln School
  • Church Square North
  • Visit Church Square South
  • Park Central Square

Since people cannot be together this year, they are instead encouraged to take a selfie and share to social media with the caption: #MovingForwardMLK.

“Moving is the over all message we like to send, which is also a message from MLK,” Sutton said. “One of his quotes that we really love is; ‘If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl. But by all means, keep moving.’ And that’s the message we want to send. That’s why we chose #MovingForwardMLK.”

Sutton said Dr. King’s legacy has always been relevant and still is to this day.

”Especially being in 2021 and we’re still dealing with issues from George Floyd, the recent events that took place at the Capitol just a few days ago,” Sutton said. " So it’s always going to be important. It’s always going to be important to use our voices, come together and unite and fight for justice.”

While it may look different this year, Sutton said the march is still important.

”We’re still in the fight,” she said. “So we’re living up to his legacy to keep moving forward. And I think it’s always important to be doing that.”

The Springfield NAACP is also encouraging people to collect warm clothing for the homeless. The drop off is at Big Momma’s on Commercial Street.

