Springfield woman continues tree planting tradition at Phelps Grove park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The next time you drive by Phelps Grove Park, keep this in mind. Many of the trees you see there were donated and planted by one Springfield woman.

Fran Giglio wanted to help rebuild the local park after an ice storm destroyed 30 percent of the trees 13 years ago. She began by collecting trees and donating them to the park board. The board would then plant them for her. There are now roughly one hundred and seventy trees planted in Giglios name.

“This is Springfield’s tree park and people come here and when you ask them what do you like about the park and they all say oh the trees,” Fran Giglio said. “Its become a passion for me that has to be continued.”

The tree planting process is gradual. Each year 10-12 trees are planted. Giglio said there is always room for more trees and no donation is too small.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.