TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Chicken Pad Thai Salad
A healthy spin on the popular noodle dish if you’re trying to cut carbs.
Chicken Pad Thai Salad
Recipe courtesy: Cassie Dimmick of Achieving Your Best
Dressing ingredients:
1/4 c. Warm water
1/2 c. Natural peanut butter
1/4 c. Low sodium soy sauce, Tamari or coconut aminos
1 Tbsp honey
2 Tbsp lime juice
2 Tbsp toasted sesame oil
2 Tbsp fish sauce
2 Tbsp rice vinegar
2 Tbsp grated fresh ginger
2 Tbsp chopped scallions
2 Tbsp chopped cilantro
Directions:
Combine all ingredients and whisk together. Set aside.
Ingredients for chicken:
1 lb chicken breasts, cut into slices
2 Tbsp peanut oil
1/2 red onion, sliced
2 Tbsp fresh ginger cut into matchsticks
2 Tbsp cilantro, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Heat the peanut oil in a nonstick skillet. Add the onion and cook until soft. Add the chicken and cook until done. Toss with ginger and cook 2 more minutes. Turn off heat and add cilantro. Mix well.
Salad ingredients:
12 c. Chopped romaine lettuce
1/2 c. Matchstick carrots
1/2 c. Sliced red bell pepper
1/2 c. Chopped cilantro
1/2 c. Chopped peanuts
1/2 c. Bean sprouts, washed
1/2 c. Chopped scallions
Combine salad ingredients. Top with chicken and drizzle the salad dressing on top. Makes 4 servings. Enjoy!
