TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Chicken Pad Thai Salad

A healthy spin on the popular noodle dish if you’re trying to cut carbs.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Chicken Pad Thai Salad
Chicken Pad Thai Salad(KY3)

Chicken Pad Thai Salad

Recipe courtesy: Cassie Dimmick of Achieving Your Best

Dressing ingredients:

1/4 c. Warm water

1/2 c. Natural peanut butter

1/4 c. Low sodium soy sauce, Tamari or coconut aminos

1 Tbsp honey

2 Tbsp lime juice

2 Tbsp toasted sesame oil

2 Tbsp fish sauce

2 Tbsp rice vinegar

2 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

2 Tbsp chopped scallions

2 Tbsp chopped cilantro

Directions:

Combine all ingredients and whisk together. Set aside.

Ingredients for chicken:

1 lb chicken breasts, cut into slices

2 Tbsp peanut oil

1/2 red onion, sliced

2 Tbsp fresh ginger cut into matchsticks

2 Tbsp cilantro, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Heat the peanut oil in a nonstick skillet. Add the onion and cook until soft. Add the chicken and cook until done. Toss with ginger and cook 2 more minutes. Turn off heat and add cilantro. Mix well.

Salad ingredients:

12 c. Chopped romaine lettuce

1/2 c. Matchstick carrots

1/2 c. Sliced red bell pepper

1/2 c. Chopped cilantro

1/2 c. Chopped peanuts

1/2 c. Bean sprouts, washed

1/2 c. Chopped scallions

Combine salad ingredients. Top with chicken and drizzle the salad dressing on top. Makes 4 servings. Enjoy!

