Two arrested, one charged as authorities investigate murder, arson in Newton County, Ark.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an act of arson that turned deadly over the weekend, leading to two arrests in the investigation.

Steven Stepp, 34, and Charles Vernon Stepp, 69, two Fallsville-area residents, have been taken into custody. Sapp has been formally charged with first-degree murder, arson and aggravated robbery, while Stepp was brought in for questioning.

Authorities responded to a house fire just west of Fallsville around 3:35 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters found the body of a man inside the home while fighting the fire.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and is believed to be the homeowner, according to the sheriff’s office. His name has not been released, but an autopsy is planned in the investigation.

Investigators say evidence at the scene and subsequent information confirmed suspicions of a homicide and arson.

Information led investigators to a home in Clarksville, Arkansas, where they believed the suspects were hiding. The sheriff’s office says two suspects attempted to sneak out the back around 7 a.m. Sunday, but were stopped and taken into custody without incident.

Further charges are pending for Steven Stepp, while authorities will interview Charles Stepp to determine if charges will be filed against him.

Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler says investigators are also very concerned for the welfare of two children who may have been at the home at the time of the homicide. Authorities have not yet located those children, but Investigators are actively following leads. The sheriff says they were possibly in the company of Josh and Veronica Kee during the time of the fire.

If you have any further information on their whereabouts, contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 870-446-5124.

Arkansas State Police, the 14th Judicial District Drug Task Force, The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Clarksville Police Department, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission have also assisted with the investigation.

