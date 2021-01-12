Advertisement

AMBER ALERT: Police searching for girl abducted in Little Rock, Ark.

Delilah Collier/Dominque Phillips/Courtesy: Arkansas State Police
Delilah Collier/Dominque Phillips/Courtesy: Arkansas State Police(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas State Police issued an Amber Alert for a girl abducted in Little Rock.

Delilah Collier disappeared around 6:45 p.m. Monday. She is three-years-old. Police say she was last seen wearing a long-sleeve gray and pink cheetah print sweater, blue jeans, hot pink jacket with silver stars, and brown boots with tassels..

Investigators believe she is with Dominique Phillips, 22. They believe Phillips is driving a silver, four-door BMW sedan with temporary tags.

In you know the whereabouts of the girl, please call the Little Rock Police Department (501) 371-4829.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., speaks during a news conference with other Senate Republicans on Capitol...
Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt responds to Trump’s actions Wednesday, urges president to be ‘careful’ in final days
Jean Evans.
Messages from Trump backers prompt former Missouri GOP head’s resignation
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
In the days before the joint session, President Trump has pressured his vice president to toss...
REPORTS: VP Mike Pence, former presidents Obama, Clinton and Bush to attend Joe Biden’s inauguration
Several fire departments responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. on Ozark Church Road off...
Child dies in house fire in Webster County Monday afternoon

Latest News

���The district is asking for everyone to watch for suspicious activity around the Newburg area...
Doolittle Fire responded to 20 suspicious fires in 2020
Boys and Girls Club reopens
Several fire departments responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. on Ozark Church Road off...
Child dies in house fire in Webster County Monday afternoon
Downtown Springfield
Facebook group discusses which Springfield businesses comply with city ordinances