AMBER ALERT: Police searching for girl abducted in Little Rock, Ark.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas State Police issued an Amber Alert for a girl abducted in Little Rock.

Delilah Collier disappeared around 6:45 p.m. Monday. She is three-years-old. Police say she was last seen wearing a long-sleeve gray and pink cheetah print sweater, blue jeans, hot pink jacket with silver stars, and brown boots with tassels..

Investigators believe she is with Dominique Phillips, 22. They believe Phillips is driving a silver, four-door BMW sedan with temporary tags.

In you know the whereabouts of the girl, please call the Little Rock Police Department (501) 371-4829.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.