ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Vernon County, Mo. authorities searching for man reported missing

NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) - The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a man reported missing

Justin Bethurem, aka “Ace”, 44, of Moundville, Mo. disappeared on January 8. He suffers from a mental disability.

Investigators say he left on foot with some clothing. The direction of travel is unknown. Family say when they called his cell phone, someone else answered.

If you see him, contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 283-4400.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.