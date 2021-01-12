Advertisement

Facebook group discusses which Springfield businesses comply with city ordinances

By Nikki Ogle
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new social media group encourages people to call out businesses that don’t enforce Springfield’s face-mask ordinance and to praise those that do.

“Some businesses are enforcing it and others are not. That creates the problem,” said former Springfield mayor Robert Stephens.

Stephens said he wants to see his Springfield neighbors overcome the coronavirus. He helped start a Facebook group called, Springfield Supports Masks: Businesses Who Do and Don’t. He said the goal was primarily to applaud the businesses that do abide by city ordinances with masking and capacity limits. Sometimes, he said those who don’t comply are called out.

“Actions have consequences. If you’re not wearing the mask when you should be, and somebody takes your picture, that’s not our issue. That’s your issue,” he said.

Stephens said he was hoping the group would help customers decide where they felt safe to do business. That’s when a spreadsheet came along, keeping track of complaints.

“If I look at them and they’ve got three positive and one negative, I can use that information as to whether I want to go there for lunch, dinner or whatever,” he said.

When Stephens and his friend Bob Horton first started the group just earlier this month, they hoped to maybe get about 200 members. As of this week, over 2,000 have joined.

Horton said he wanted to remind people about the importance of masking through the group.

“If I wear a mask to a business but yet there are people in there that don’t wear masks, that’s a risk to me. It’s a risk to the workers in there,” he said.

Right now, anyone wanting to report a business or individual not following the rules is asked to call 9-1-1.

“Springfield Police Department has a ton to do, and it’s hard for them to respond to every call,” Horton said.

Horton and Stephens said they are hoping their group will encourage more businesses to make their customers comply, so fewer complaints are necessary.

“It’s not that much to expect somebody to wear a mask for 20 minutes when they run into Walmart or Target or somewhere,” Stephens said.

Horton said some people from other cities and states are asking to join the group. He hopes they’re either considering visiting the area, or trying out a similar movement in their own hometown. Horton said they will accept anyone who asked to be a part, but will remove anyone who makes inappropriate posts.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., speaks during a news conference with other Senate Republicans on Capitol...
Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt responds to Trump’s actions Wednesday, urges president to be ‘careful’ in final days
Jean Evans.
Messages from Trump backers prompt former Missouri GOP head’s resignation
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
In the days before the joint session, President Trump has pressured his vice president to toss...
REPORTS: VP Mike Pence, former presidents Obama, Clinton and Bush to attend Joe Biden’s inauguration
Several fire departments responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. on Ozark Church Road off...
Child dies in house fire in Webster County Monday afternoon

Latest News

���The district is asking for everyone to watch for suspicious activity around the Newburg area...
Doolittle Fire responded to 20 suspicious fires in 2020
Delilah Collier/Dominque Phillips/Courtesy: Arkansas State Police
AMBER ALERT: Police searching for girl abducted in Little Rock, Ark.
Boys and Girls Club reopens
Several fire departments responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. on Ozark Church Road off...
Child dies in house fire in Webster County Monday afternoon