Hallmark Cards asks Missouri’s Hawley, Kansas’ Marshall to return donations

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks to reporters as he returns to the Senate Chamber at the...
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks to reporters as he returns to the Senate Chamber at the Capitol, early Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hallmark Cards is asking U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Roger Marshall of Kansas to return donations that company employees made to their campaigns.

The Kansas City-based greeting card manufacturer made the request Monday after the two senators opposed certifying Joe Biden’s presidential win, even after a mob broke into the U.S. Capitol. The company says employees donated to political candidates at all levels through its PAC. In the last two years, the PAC donated $7,000 to Hawley and $5,000 to Marshall.

A company spokeswoman says the actions of Hawley and Marshall don’t reflect Hallmark’s values.

