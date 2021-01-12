History of law and order: Security experts pleased protests in the Ozarks remained peaceful

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The FBI is warning about more unrest leading up to next week’s presidential inauguration.

The agency says there could be armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington starting this week.

Local police say the safety and security of its citizens is a top priority.

“The safety and security of our employees and citizens is our top priority. We are aware of federal warnings (primarily focused on state and federal buildings) and will continue to take steps to ensure City buildings are secure and employees are safe. The Busch Municipal Building remains closed to the public, due to the pandemic,” said Springfield city spokesperson Cora Scott.

Security experts say this time in our history has been challenging.

“You have concerns in internal agencies, as well as external agencies. I’ve just never seen that before,” said Steve Ijames. He consults on security for some of the biggest events and places in our country after 43 years in law enforcement and security work. Ijames says this time is different, because there’s not a clear-cut “enemy.”

“It’s a true polarization where it’s not an external enemy where we’re unified in focusing against... an ISIS terrorist, an al-Qaeda terrorist. Here we have a tremendous indecision in the United States with good people on both sides where people don’t really know what’s happening... what’s the truth, and that’s causing a lot of concern,” Ijames said. “But Springfield has a long history of being a law and order community. We certainly believe in people’s constitutional rights to protest and gather. We likewise enforce the law.”

