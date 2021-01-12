Advertisement

Missouri Capitol boosts security as lawmakers cite concerns

Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol gather outside the state Capitol on Monday, Jan...
Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol gather outside the state Capitol on Monday, Jan 11, 2021, as final preparations are made for the inauguration of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)(David A. Lieb | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Security has been increased at the Missouri Capitol following last week’s violence at the U.S. Capitol and an FBI warning of potential armed protests at state capitols across the country.

Missouri Capitol Police called in park rangers and Highway Patrol troopers on Tuesday to bolster their ranks. The Missouri House also approved a rule change giving its sergeant-at-arms police powers and the ability to hire trained law enforcement officers.

The move came as some lawmakers expressed concerns about their safety and suggested the Capitol Police were not sufficiently staffed or equipped.

