MoDOT reminding drivers to slow down in construction zones, even in winter

Roadwork continues even through the winter
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While summer is know as road construction season, MoDOT is reminding you to slow down around construction zones even in winter.

Normally at this time of year, when you think of MoDOT, you’re thinking more along the lines of salt trucks and plow trucks, but work is still being done on area roadways. This includes work on major projects, like bridge work along I-44. It can also mean other things like replacing guardrails or patching potholes popping up from fluctuating temperatures and precipitation.

In 2020, truck and trailer combos, the ones with the big flashing arrows, were struck a record-setting 48 times. That’s a big jump from the 36 times they were struck in 2019.

Since 2018, nearly two-thirds of these collisions occurred during the winter months from November through March. The signs and arrows in and around construction zones are there to give you a heads up to use some extra caution when traveling in these areas.

And as always, whether you’re in a construction zone or not, buckle up and put the phones down.

