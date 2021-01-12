Mosley earns back-to-back Valley Player of the Week honors
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State sophomore Isiaih Mosley (G, Columbia, Mo.) has earned Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week honors for the second week in a row, the league announced Tuesday afternoon.
For the complete story, click here to visit Ozarks Sports Zone.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.