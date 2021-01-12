Advertisement

Mosley earns back-to-back Valley Player of the Week honors

The Bears Isiaih Mosley earns Valley player of the week honor.
The Bears Isiaih Mosley earns Valley player of the week honor.(KYTV)
By Chad Plein
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State sophomore Isiaih Mosley (G, Columbia, Mo.) has earned Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week honors for the second week in a row, the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

For the complete story, click here to visit Ozarks Sports Zone.

