Advertisement

Officials: Manatee in Florida had ‘Trump’ drawn on back

A rescued manatee eats a head of lettuce, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016, at Miami Seaquarium in Miami.
A rescued manatee eats a head of lettuce, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016, at Miami Seaquarium in Miami.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — State and federal wildlife officials are investigating reports of a manatee found with “Trump” drawn on its back in a Florida river.

The aquatic mammal was spotted over the weekend in the Homosassa River in Citrus County, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed. The area is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Tampa.

“West Indian manatees are essential members of the ecosystems in which they inhabit and are protected under the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act,” USFWS Director Aurelia Skipwith said in a statement.

The manatee does not appear to be seriously injured, officials said. It appears that the word was written in algae that had grown on the animal’s back, not scratched into its skin.

Wildlife officials are looking for any information regarding the animal’s harassment. Tips can be reported at 888-404-3922. The Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit group that protects endangered animals, is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.

Harassing a manatee, a federal crime, is punishable by a $50,000 fine and up to one year in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., speaks during a news conference with other Senate Republicans on Capitol...
Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt responds to Trump’s actions Wednesday, urges president to be ‘careful’ in final days
Jean Evans.
Messages from Trump backers prompt former Missouri GOP head’s resignation
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
In the days before the joint session, President Trump has pressured his vice president to toss...
REPORTS: VP Mike Pence, former presidents Obama, Clinton and Bush to attend Joe Biden’s inauguration
Several fire departments responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. on Ozark Church Road off...
Child dies in house fire in Webster County Monday afternoon

Latest News

Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
1st US execution of female inmate in 67 years halted
Twitter has suspended more than 70,000 accounts for promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory since...
Twitter bans more than 70,000 QAnon-linked accounts
���The district is asking for everyone to watch for suspicious activity around the Newburg area...
Doolittle Fire responded to 20 suspicious fires in 2020
Players celebrate with Alabama head coach Nick Saban after their win against Ohio State in an...
No. 1 Alabama wins national title 52-24 over No. 3 Ohio St
Delilah Collier/Dominque Phillips/Courtesy: Arkansas State Police
AMBER ALERT: Police searching for girl abducted in Little Rock, Ark.