Advertisement

Pet food recall expanded after scores of deaths

Pet owners are urged to stop feeding their pets the recalled products
Some lots of Sportmix High Energy dog food are being recalled out of concern over a deadly...
Some lots of Sportmix High Energy dog food are being recalled out of concern over a deadly toxin that has sickened and killed dogs.(Source: FDA)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Food and Drug Administration has expanded a national pet food recall after the deaths of more than 70 dogs and the sickening of 80 others due to toxin poisoning.

Multiple product samples of Midwestern Pet Foods were found to contain very high levels of aflatoxins.

“Aflatoxins are toxins produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus, which can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food,” the FDA website says.

Symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning can include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice and/or diarrhea.

Pet owners are urged to stop feeding their pets the recalled products.

The following lots of pet food products have been recalled if the date/lot code includes an expiration date on or before “07/09/22” and includes “05” in the date/lot code, which identifies products made in the company’s Oklahoma plant:

  • Pro Pac Adult Mini Chunk, 40 lb. bag
  • Pro Pac Performance Puppy, 40 lb. bag
  • Splash Fat Cat 32%, 50 lb. bag
  • Nunn Better Maintenance, 50 lb. bag
  • Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag
  • Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag
  • Sportmix Maintenance, 44 lb. bag
  • Sportmix Maintenance, 50 lb. bag
  • Sportmix High Protein, 50 lb. bag
  • Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag
  • Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag
  • Sportmix Stamina, 44 lb. bag
  • Sportmix Stamina, 50 lb. bag
  • Sportmix Bite Size, 40 lb. bag
  • Sportmix Bite Size, 44 lb. bag
  • Sportmix High Energy, 44 lb. bag
  • Sportmix High Energy, 50 lb. bag
  • Sportmix Premium Puppy, 16.5 lb. bag
  • Sportmix Premium Puppy, 33 lb. bag

The FDA says there’s an ongoing investigation underway.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Several fire departments responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. on Ozark Church Road off...
Child dies in house fire in Webster County Monday afternoon
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
The biography page for President Donald Trump on the U.S. State Department’s website was...
State Dept. website bio for Trump changed to say his term ended Monday
Duncan Bogle, 20 Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Suspected shooter in the deaths of a Willard, Mo. couple is now in the Greene County Jail

Latest News

The FBI warned law enforcement across the country about threats to federal, state, and local...
History of law and order: Security experts pleased protests in the Ozarks remained peaceful
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
US prosecutors weighing sedition charges in Capitol riot
Nixa medical marijuana dispensary to open this week
First medical marijuana dispensary in Nixa to open this week
City of Springfield, state of Missouri prepare for possible violence for President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration
In this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 file photo, people walk with their luggage through a deserted...
US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test