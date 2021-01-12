Springfield Cardinals could be back for 2021 with some adjustments

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fans of the Springfield Cardinals might be able to return to the stands once again this year.

Minor league baseball teams didn’t play during the 2020 season because of the Coronavirus.

The Cardinals are now looking for ways they can make it happen this year. That includes spaced out seating, limited admission and no autographs.

The season will likely start a little later this year as well.

“Last week I was on some major calls with major league baseball and our league and I think they were some of the most optimistic calls I’ve had in a long time,” said Springfield Cardinals General Manager Dan Reiter. “It sounds like with the information being given right now we will have baseball in 2021, it just might look different.”

Team management met Monday to talk about how it would all work. Minor League Baseball will set guidelines, but procedures will vary with teams across the country.

Dates have not been set yet for the new season, but it could start after Memorial Day and games could be played well into the month of September.

