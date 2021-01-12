Advertisement

Springfield Cardinals could be back for 2021 with some adjustments

Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fans of the Springfield Cardinals might be able to return to the stands once again this year.

Minor league baseball teams didn’t play during the 2020 season because of the Coronavirus.

The Cardinals are now looking for ways they can make it happen this year. That includes spaced out seating, limited admission and no autographs.

The season will likely start a little later this year as well.

“Last week I was on some major calls with major league baseball and our league and I think they were some of the most optimistic calls I’ve had in a long time,” said Springfield Cardinals General Manager Dan Reiter. “It sounds like with the information being given right now we will have baseball in 2021, it just might look different.”

Team management met Monday to talk about how it would all work. Minor League Baseball will set guidelines, but procedures will vary with teams across the country.

Dates have not been set yet for the new season, but it could start after Memorial Day and games could be played well into the month of September.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several fire departments responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. on Ozark Church Road off...
Child dies in house fire in Webster County Monday afternoon
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
The biography page for President Donald Trump on the U.S. State Department’s website was...
State Dept. website bio for Trump changed to say his term ended Monday
Stolen car found in Willard, Mo.
Man arrested, woman on the run after Willard, Mo. police find a stolen car

Latest News

A southwest wind will be a factor in bringing temperatures above average for a few days.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Southwest winds and warmer temps
Southwest wind means a warm-up
Salem city offices
Customers say utility billing concerns loom in Salem more than a year after meter upgrade project
���The district is asking for everyone to watch for suspicious activity around the Newburg area...
Doolittle Fire responded to 20 suspicious fires in 2020