Springfield’s Fed Med reports another death related to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Medical Center for Federal Prisons reports another inmate death related to COVID-19.

Michael Ryle, 77, of Washington, D.C. contracted the virus on December 18. Doctors at a Springfield hospital treated him for a few days. He later returned to the prison where he died while receiving treatment. He suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A judge sentenced Ryle to 65 years for child sex crime convictions.

The Bureau of Prisons will continue to provide daily updates and information on actions related to COVID-19 at www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.