Springfield’s Fed Med reports inmate from Missouri dies from COVID-19 complications

Federal Medical Center for Prisoners in Springfield, Mo.
Federal Medical Center for Prisoners in Springfield, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Medical Center for Federal Prisoners announced another inmate died from complications of the coronavirus.

Michael Hollingsworth, 60, of Missouri tested positive for the virus on December 10. He remained hospitalized for nearly a month until his death on January 9. Hollingsworth suffered from a pre-existing condition.

A federal judge in Missouri’s Western District sentenced him to a 32-year prison sentence for attempting to manufacture methamphetamine.

Fed Med in Springfield houses 792 male offenders. The Bureau of Prisons will continue to provide daily updates and information on actions related to COVID-19 at www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

