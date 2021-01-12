Advertisement

Springfield’s Victory Mission requests approval for new shelter; neighbors argue against it

By Linda Simmons
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield nonprofit serving the homeless proposes building a new shelter.

Staff of Victory Mission say the current shelter at Broadway and Commercial Street, a former nursing home, is outdated and obsolete. And costs to keep it updated is just too much.

The charity plans to build a multi-story building on the northern part of its property, closest to Commercial Street. The current facility is on the south end of the property. As a second phase, staff would also like to build some duplexes.

The plans do not increase the number of beds. The limit of 50 beds in the overnight shelter and 110 transitional beds will remain in place.

Victory Mission applied for re-zoning because of some changes to city ordinances several years ago, making the shelter non-conforming. They say it’s just a technicality. Neighboring residents and businesses raised concerns with the city about the rezoning request, arguing they have a problem now with trash, loitering and theft connected to the shelter.

City council will vote on the rezoning request next week.

