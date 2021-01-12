Suspected shooter in the deaths of a Willard, Mo. couple is now in the Greene County Jail

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) --- Duncan Bogle, 20, of Springfield, was booked into the Greene County Jail just after midnight Tuesday.

U.S. Marshals arrested Bogle and Theresa Cox, 27, in California last month. Bogle is charged with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child.

Cox was returned to Missouri from California earlier this month. She is accused of planning the murders of her ex-husband, Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul. Police found the couple shot in front of their home in November.

The prosecutor also charged Matthew Plumb, of Springfield, with one count of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder. Therin Pumb, 18, of Springfield, faces a charge of tampering with physical evidence.

Investigators say the night before the homicide, Bogle texted Cox, “I need some time to air out my mind and get into a good place for tomorrow.” Investigators say the day of the crime, Bogle called a friend saying he did not want to kill anyone. He previously told the friend Cox was pressuring him to kill her ex. Bogle, Cox and Matthew Plumb worked a late shift at a Springfield Pizza Hut the night of the incident. Investigators say Plumb admitted to helping create an alibi for Cox during the shift and helped report the gun as stolen. Investigators say Plumb also admitted to hiding the gun for Bogle at a creek near Rutledge Wilson Farm. The next day employees reported the store was a mess and had not been cleaned. According to court documents, Bogle told his friend the next day, “sometimes some people have to die.”

A court date for Bogle hasn’t been set. Cox and Matthew Plumb are scheduled to have their preliminary hearings on January 28.

