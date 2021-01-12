Advertisement

US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Anyone flying to the U.S. will soon need to show proof of a negative test for COVID-19, health officials announced Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirement expands on a similar one announced late last month for passengers coming from the United Kingdom.

COVID is already widespread in the U.S., with more than 22 million cases reported to date, including more than 375,000 deaths. The new measures are designed to try to prevent travelers from bringing in newer forms of the virus that scientists say can spread more easily.

The CDC order is to take effect in about two weeks, on Jan. 26. It requires air passengers to get a COVID-19 test within three days before their flight departs to the U.S., and to provide written proof of the test result to the airline. Travelers can also provide documentation that they had the infection in the past and recovered.

Airlines are ordered to stop passengers from boarding if they don’t have proof of a negative test or a prior infection.

“Testing does not eliminate all risk,” CDC Director Robert R. Redfield said in a statement. “But when combined with a period of staying at home and everyday precautions like wearing masks and social distancing, it can make travel safer, healthier, and more responsible by reducing spread on planes, in airports, and at destinations.”

___

Koenig reported from Dallas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Several fire departments responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. on Ozark Church Road off...
Child dies in house fire in Webster County Monday afternoon
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
The biography page for President Donald Trump on the U.S. State Department’s website was...
State Dept. website bio for Trump changed to say his term ended Monday
Duncan Bogle, 20 Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Suspected shooter in the deaths of a Willard, Mo. couple is now in the Greene County Jail

Latest News

The FBI warned law enforcement across the country about threats to federal, state, and local...
History of law and order: Security experts pleased protests in the Ozarks remained peaceful
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
US prosecutors weighing sedition charges in Capitol riot
Nixa medical marijuana dispensary to open this week
First medical marijuana dispensary in Nixa to open this week
City of Springfield, state of Missouri prepare for possible violence for President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration