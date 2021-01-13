Advertisement

Amazon seeks to keep conservative app Parler offline

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle-based Amazon.com, Inc. has asked a federal judge to deny a request to reinstate the cloud-service account for conservative social media network Parler, claiming Parler shrugged off police violence content on its site before and after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Amazon’s lawyers made the claim on Tuesday, a day after Parler on Monday filed a lawsuit against Amazon claiming a breach of contract and antitrust violation after its account was suspended and effectively removed from the internet, The Seattle Times reported.

The lawsuit claims Amazon colluded with Twitter to “kill Parler’s business — at the very time it is set to skyrocket,” the complaint said.

Amazon’s attorneys, Ambika Doran and Alonzo Wickers, said there was no merit to Parler’s claims and that the case centered on Parler’s “demonstrated unwillingness” to remove content that threatens public safety.

Amazon argued that the lack of content moderation led to a “steady increase” in violent content, a violation of its terms of service.

Amazon said Parler contracted with the company in 2018 and agreed not to host harmful content. Amazon also notified Parler that it retained the right to suspend accounts immediately if they breach Amazon’s terms of service.

Amazon claimed a conspiracy theory, touted by President Donald Trump, that the election was fraudulent and the results needed to be overturned were spread on Parler and contributed to the siege on the Capitol where five people died. Social media companies, including Facebook and Twitter suspended thousands of accounts linked to the events on Jan. 6.

Attorney David Groesbeck, who is representing Parler, had not responded to requests for comment and his website redirects to an “under construction” page.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Duncan Bogle, 20 Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Suspected shooter in the deaths of a Willard, Mo. couple is now in the Greene County Jail
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
At 8 months pregnant, 37-year-old Veronica Guevara-Giron tested positive for COVID-19. She died...
Mother of 6 dies from COVID-19 days after doctors deliver baby
President Donald Trump arrives in the early morning hours, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the White...
Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas

Latest News

A Lyft driver in Cleveland, Ohio claims she fired her gun in self-defense while working.
Cleveland Lyft driver fired for admitting to firing legally-owned gun during attempted carjacking
KY3 is getting a first look inside the construction of the new Greene County Jail.
WATCH: See the progress inside the construction of the new Greene County Jail
See the progress inside the construction of the new Greene County Jail
See the progress inside the construction of the new Greene County Jail
PICTURES: See the progress inside the construction of the new Greene County Jail