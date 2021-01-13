Advertisement

Arkansas Senate panel advances ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill

Stand Your Ground Law
Stand Your Ground Law(Alexis Means)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas Senate panel on Wednesday advanced legislation loosening restrictions on the use of deadly force in self defense, two years after failing before the same committee.

By a 5-2 vote, the Senate Judiciary Committee endorsed the proposal that remove would the state’s duty to retreat in certain circumstances. The measure now heads to the majority-Republican Senate.

A similar proposal failed before the same committee two years ago but was widely expected to win approval Wednesday, with five of the bill’s sponsors holding seats on the eight-person panel.

