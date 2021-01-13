Crane house fire

Crane, Mo. (KY3) - Another family in northern Stone County lost their house to fire. Fire officials say this makes six house fires within the last month and a half.

The house on Edgewood Street in Crane went up in flames on January 11. Roger Taft says he was home with his two boys when he smelled smoke and rushed to get everyone out safely.

The fire chief says it looks like a faulty electrical outlet caused the laundry room to catch on fire then spread to the rest of the house.

Taft says the fire destroyed the house within minutes.

“It went from my laundry room to my kitchen in about 5-10 minutes; then it went from my bathroom to my bedroom in about, I don’t know, 30 minutes.” Tenant Roger Taft said, “It was burning in front of me, and you’re helpless, you feel helpless, I felt helpless.”

The family was at the house the next day to view the damage.

“We came back to see we could salvage but it’s burned all night. I don’t think there’s anything we can get out of here.” Said tenant Jennifer Peine.

